MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman accused of theft.

According to MPD, On January 16th, a man and woman, pictured below, entered the HEB located at 5407 Andrews Hwy. The man began putting items into his jacket and proceeded to walk out with the woman. The couple walked out with more than $100 in merchandise without paying. They then left the scene in a white Mercury Grand Marquis.

Anyone who recognizes these two or their vehicle is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 230116013. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.