MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Midland Police Department says that he was caught on camera stealing a package from someone’s porch.





Officers need your help identifying this delivery driver who was delivering food to a home on May 30th, when he stole an Amazon package that was sitting in front of the homeowner’s door.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call (432) 685-7108 with any tips or call Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-8477 or use the mobile app P3 TIPS.