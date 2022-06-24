MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this woman? Midland Police Department says that the person seen in this photo was caught on camera stealing and consuming more than $500 in items from a local United Super Market.





Officers say that the suspect stole and consumed $526.42 of items from United Super Market on May 31st at 1002 Andrews Hwy. The female seen in the photo left the store in an older model white Honda passenger car.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.