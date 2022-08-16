MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize these two women? Midland Police Department says that the women seen in this photo were caught on camera stealing more than $4,000 in boots and shoes from separate Boot Barn locations.

Officers say the pair walked into the Boot Barn located at 812 W. I-20 in Midland and stole both boots and shoes. The two women have also stolen from the Boot Barn store in Odessa walking away with several other items.











According to police, the two were seen driving in a tan minivan and a blue color Chevy SUV. If you know anything you’re asked to call the police.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Midland CrimeStoppers at 94-TIPS or use the mobile app – P3 TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest you could receive a cash reward.