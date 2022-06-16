MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this vehicle? Midland Police Department says that on June 15th, the truck was involved in a deadly hit and run and left the scene.

Officers reported that it was a black and silver Dodge Ram 3500 dually lifted truck with a bull nose front bumper and diesel tank or possible welder in the bed that was caught on camera leaving the scene.

Midland Crime Stoppers took to Facebook and stated that the truck seen in this picture was involved in a deadly accident that took place on 300 S. Lamesa Rd.

Crime Stoppers describes the driver as a young male around 17 to 18 years old, the group claims that the driver ran over a pedestrian in the roadway.

If you know anything, call MPD at (432) 685-7108 with any tips or call Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-8477 or use the mobile app P3 TIPS.