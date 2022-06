MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department says that one person died from a gunshot wound on Sunday at a local apartment complex.

According to police, the shooting took place around 11 am on June 26th at Spectrum Apartments, 4331 W. Dengar. Officers say that 19-year-old Jayshun Jurail Anders was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD has not made any arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more details.