MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly crash that happened Sunday night. Charles Young, 42, of Midland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 5:45 p.m. on June 19, officers and paramedics were dispatched to the 3000 block of W Front to investigate a two-vehicle crash. When they arrived, officers found a white Ford Ranger, driven by Young, as well as a motorhome involved.

The investigation determined the Ford Ranger was traveling westbound in the inside lane of the 3000 block of W. Front at a high rate of speed and veered into the inside lane of the eastbound lane of travel. The Ranger struck the motorhome that was in the eastbound lane.

Two occupants of the motorhome were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.