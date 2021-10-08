MPD identifies pedestrian killed in early morning crash, asking for help to locate family

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police have identified the victim killed early Friday morning in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash as 38-year-old Darrell Wilkerson.

Around 6:11 a.m. on October 8, MPD and the Midland Fire Department were call to investigate a crash in the 2000 block of South Fairgrounds Road.

At the scene, investigators found the driver of a white 2017 Ford F-550 stopped in the northbound turning lane. The driver told police he was traveling north on Fairgrounds when he hit Wilkerson, who was walking westbound across the road. Investigators say Wilkerson was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

Next of kin has not been notified. MPD says they have been unable to locate any family. Anyone with information on Wilkerson or his family is asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108.