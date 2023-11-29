MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In continuing the tradition of giving, Midland Police Department will be hosting their third annual ‘Blue Santa Toy Drive’ through December 14th.

MPD will be accepting donations of toys, clothing, and gift cards at the following locations:

Midland Police Department, located at 601 N. Loraine

Bowlero, located at 5320 W. Loop 250

Classic Honda, located at 3705 W. Wall Street

Chuy’s Restaurant, located at 4609 Loop 250 Frontage Rd

F45 Training, located at 4425 W. Wadley Ave. Ste. 110

Black Rifle Coffee Co, located at 3500 Big Spring St.

Diamondback Energy, located at 500 W Texas Ave.

Pinnacle Midstream, located at 11418 S Co. Rd. 1090

Kent Kwik Offices, located at 3510 N. A St.

Midland City Hall, located at 300 N Loraine

While elementary schools are closed to the public, students and staff at Hillander Elementary and Midland Charter Academy are encouraged to bring toys.