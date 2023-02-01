MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department provided an update into an investigating pertaining to a special needs boy found walking alone last weekend near the intersection of Ward Street and Shandon Avenue.

According to the department, attempts to locate the boy’s parent or guardian have, so far, been unsuccessful. The young man, believed to be between the age of 13 and 17, has been safe in the care of Child Protective Services since he was found walking in an alley on January 29.

On January 31, investigators met with the boy to collect fingerprints and a DNA sample. At that time, investigators asked the boy to write his name if he was able and he reportedly wrote the name Cordarius several times.

MPD said it has followed up on information received from the community and surrounding agencies to no avail. The investigation is ongoing.