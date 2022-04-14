MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Nearly a week ago, a pipe bomb was discovered at the Ector County Courthouse and was safely deactivated. Following the incident, the Midland Police Department Bomb Squad hosted a training session for media personnel to highlight the importance of detecting and deactivating explosive devices.

MPD Bomb Squad team members told us that a lot of mental and physical preparation goes into playing a critical role in keeping the community safe. Lieutenant Rackow shared that training for the bomb squad is year-round and with new devices being created, his team is always finding ways to sharpen their skills.

Our ABC Big 2’s Tatiana Battle was able to get a firsthand look at what it takes to be a part of the MPD Bomb Squad.

“In the bomb community, we always say it’s a device until it’s proven not to be a device. and that’s where the x-ray tools come into play. Being able to X-ray a backpack or box or whatever it may be, allows us to determine if there is something in there that would make up an actual explosive device.” says MPD Bomb Squad.