MPD asking shoppers to be on high alert this holiday season

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Shoppers across the Basin are out in full force preparing for the upcoming holiday season and the Midland Police Department is asking everyone to be on high alert. According to MPD, the department usually sees an increase in thefts during the season.

“The holiday thieves are also doing their holiday shopping! Distraction is an opportunity for the thief to steal your items when not paying attention,” MPD wrote in a Facebook post.





MPD says shoppers should do these things to avoid becoming a target for thieves: