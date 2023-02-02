MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department continues searching for clues surrounding the identity of a young man with special needs who was found last week. Now the department is asking for additional help from the community.

On January 29, officers found the non-speaking boy, believed to be between 15 and 20 years of age, walking alone in an alley near Ward Street and Shandon Avenue. Officers asked the young man his name, but he was unable to communicate that information to investigators.

That’s when the Department posted a photo of the teen, hoping someone in the community might recognize him. Despite thousands of shares on social media, the boy’s family has still not been identified.

MPD said it has followed up on multiple tips generated by its social media post, to no avail and the unidentified teen has been safe in the care of Child Protective Services since he was found.

On January 31, detectives met with the young man to collect his fingerprints and DNA. At that time, investigators asked the boy to write his name if he was able; he reportedly wrote the name Cordarius multiple times.

While waiting on those DNA results, MPD is leaving no stone unturned and is now asking for anyone living or working in the area of Ward Street and Shandon Avenue, as well as surrounding neighborhoods, to check security camera footage from that time.

MPD is hoping to get an idea of where the young man traveled and when. Videos can me emailed to jalozono@midlandtexas.gov.