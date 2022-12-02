MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to solve a homicide that left a 17-year-old dead earlier this week.

The shooting happened just before 5:00 p.m. on November 30 at ReNew Apartments at 1902 N Midland Drive. Investigators said the teen victim, whose name has not yet been released, was shot multiple times before he died and neighbors at the apartment complex also reported damage to multiple vehicles from the numerous shots that were fired.

Now, MPD said multiple unknown suspects involved in the shooting left the scene in the white four-door vehicle pictured below and investigators need help to identify the driver of the vehicle and any other suspects involved. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call MPD at 432-685-7108.