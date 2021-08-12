MPD asking for help to locate murder suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to locate a man accused of murder.

Josh Garza, 20, remains at large, wanted in the shooting death of 18-year-old Brycen Richardson.

Around 3:26 a.m. on June 14, Midland police were called to the 1400 block of E Chestnut after a report of gunshots. While at the scene on Chestnut, MPD received a call about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of O Street. There, police found Richardson, who was taken to a hospital, but later died.

In July, police arrested Cole Moody, 18, and charged him with murder. According to an affidavit, Moody told police he and Richardson planned to rob someone who was meeting them to buy a gun and that Richardson shot at the buyers he was trying to rob. The buyers returned fire and that is when Richardson was shot in the chest. Moody told police he left an injured Richardson in an alley on O Street, saying he chose that spot because it was near the hospital. Moody then called 911 and left the scene.

Anyone who knows where Garza can be found is encouraged to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-985-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS.