MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of using a stolen credit card.

According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured below used a stolen card at HEB to purchase three gift cards worth more than $200.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. Your tip could be worth a cash reward.