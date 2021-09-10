MPD asking for help to identify wanted man

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help to identify a man wanted in an unspecified ongoing investigation. In the photo provided by Crime Stoppers the man appears to be holding weapons and making threats on social media, but it is unknown if that is why police are looking to identify him.

According to Crime Stoppers, MPD needs a name and address so they can find the man for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 210909038. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.