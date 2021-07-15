MPD asking for help to identify vehicle burglars

News
Posted: / Updated:

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police as asking for help to identify a group of people accused of burglarizing vehicles. 

According to a Facebook post, on the night of July 1 and early morning on July 2, a group of suspects burglarized several vehicles in the 1400 block of N Loraine Street. 

In the surveillance photos below, a man with a pistol on his waistband is caught entering a vehicle. Pictures of the other suspects are not available. 

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. Your tip could be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss