MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, the pair pictured below have stolen from Target on Midland Drive several times over the last few weeks. In total, they have allegedly stolen more than $3,000 worth of merchandise.





Anyone who recognizes either suspect is encouraged to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. Your tip could be worth a cash reward.