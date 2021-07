MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help to identify a suspect accused of stealing a catalytic converter.

According to MPD, around 6:05 a.m. on June 10, a black four-door car, occupied by at least two people parked near a Honda Element at 301 E Wall Street.

The suspects then stole a catalytic converter from the Honda.

Anyone with information is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. Your tip could be worth a cash reward