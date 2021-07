MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on May 28, the man pictured below stole around $6,500 worth of roofing shingles from Southern Shingles, located at 921 N Fairgrounds Road.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. Your tip could be worth a thousand-dollar reward.