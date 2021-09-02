MPD asking for help to identify armed robber

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of robbery.

Around 8:40 p.m. on August 31, police say an unknown man robbed Revive Spa in the 3300 block of Bedford. Employees told police the man walked into the business, displayed a gun, and demanded money. A witness said the suspect was wearing a mask, glasses, and dark clothing. He is described as standing between 5’8″ and 5’11” tall and is said to weigh between 170 and 180 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured below is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. When providing information, please reference case number 210831041. If your tip leads to an award, it may be worth a thousand-dollar reward.