MPD asking for help to identify a man and woman accused of fraud

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of fraud.

According to a Facebook post, on August 23, the man and woman pictured below used a stolen credit card at Sam’s Club located at 1500 Tradewinds Avenue. The couple charged about $10,000 worth of merchandise to the stolen card.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect is encouraged to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 210825029. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.





No caller ID is ever used, and you will remain anonymous.