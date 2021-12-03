MPD asking for help in burglary investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of burglary.

According to a Facebook post, around 8:17 p.m. on November 21, the man pictured below broke into the River Fine Arts building and stole several items, including an Acer laptop, green phone, red bag with tools, and a blue dance bag from New York University. The stolen items were worth more than $500.

MPD says the man is sometimes seen around Wadley and Big Spring Street and may be homeless.

Anyone who knows this man is encouraged to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 21123026. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.