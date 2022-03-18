MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Earlier this week, the Midland Police Department arrested a woman accused of drinking and driving and evading arrest. Enriqueta Cathy LaBombard, 52, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Evading in a Motor Vehicle.

According to an arrest affidavit, shortly after 10:00 p.m. on March 15, an officer with MPD was dispatched to the intersection of W Scharbauer Drive and N Big Spring Street to investigate a crash. Dispatch told the responding officer that the person who called 911 reported seeing a suspect vehicle leave the VFW parking lot before crashing into a pole.

The caller said the driver in that vehicle stopped, exited the vehicle, then returned to the car and drove away at a high rate of speed. The caller said the driver was “stumbling around” and appeared to be intoxicated.

The officer then found the suspect vehicle, driven by LaBombard, in the 600 block of S Big Spring Street. According to the affidavit, the officer activated emergency lights and tried to pull LaBombard’s vehicle over. The officer wrote, “brake lights activated then continued to drive south.” The officer followed the suspect for several more blocks, according to the officer LaBombard “could not maintain a single lane while…at a slow speed.”

LaBombard eventually pulled over in the 1100 block of S Big Spring. The affidavit stated that the officer asked her several times to exit the vehicle, when she did finally exit, she was “very slow when reacting to commands”. The officer said LaBombard would sway back and forth and was unable to walk in a straight line.

LaBombard was handcuffed after refusing to listen to the officer’s commands, the affidavit stated. The officer said LaBombard smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, glassy eyes, and slurred speech.

The officer then took LaBombard to the hospital since she had been in a crash just moments before; a Standardized Field Sobriety Test was not conducted.

At the hospital, LaBombard admitted, “I had a few seltzers”, but would not consent to a blood alcohol test. The officer then found that LaBombard had been convicted of drunk driving in 2016. At that point, the officer asked for a search warrant to complete the blood test.

LaBombard was later booked into the Midland County jail, she was later released on an unknown bond.