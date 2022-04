MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department announced today that a probationary police officer has been arrested. The arrest happened around 4:00 p.m. Monday. Jake Salas has been charged with Hindering Apprehension.

According to a news release, Salas is said to have provided information to a suspect who was being sought by MPD for arrest. MPD said Salas’ actions helped the suspect avoid arrest.

No other information was released and a mugshot for Salas was not immediately available.