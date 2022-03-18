MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Earlier this week, the Midland Police Department arrested a man accused of assaulting, stalking, and kidnapping his estranged wife. Uriel Hernandez Rodriguez has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, Continuous Violence Against the Family, and Stalking.

On March 15, an officer with MPD responded to the Midland Park Mall to investigate a disturbance. At the mall, the officer found the victim who said she was being stalked and harassed by her husband, from whom she had recently separated. The victim told the officer about numerous instances of assault and stalking since the beginning of March, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim said on March 5, she went to La Cantina and that Rodriguez showed up. She said he took her keys and her phone and pulled her by her hair before ordering her to get into her vehicle. The victim said she complied because she was afraid he would hit her if she didn’t.

She said Rodriguez then drove around Midland for several hours at a high rate of speed; Rodriguez had been drinking before he got behind the wheel, the victim said she could smell the alcohol. She also said occasionally Rodriguez would slam on the brakes, causing her to hit the dashboard. According to the affidavit, eventually, Rodriguez drove them back to their apartment in Odessa.

The following Monday, while at work, the victim said she called Rodriguez and told him he needed to leave their apartment. When he refused, she said she moved into her mother’s home, also in Odessa. She told the officer while at her mom’s Rodriguez showed up multiple times trying to talk to her. She then decided to move into her cousin’s home to try and get away from him.

Then, on March 15, while sitting in her vehicle in the mall parking lot, she said she got a call from Rodriguez. She said he asked her where she was and that she asked him in return why he needed to know. Rodriguez responded that he was right behind her.

According to the affidavit, Rodriguez cut the victim off in the parking lot, then got out of his vehicle and approached the driver’s side window of the victims car. He then began hitting the window, saying she needed to roll the window down so they could talk. The victim said she first refused, but eventually rolled down the window. At that point, Rodriguez reached in the window and grabbed her phone, injuring the victim’s thumb in the process.

The victim then told the officer she went up to someone in the mall and asked them to call 911. After the call was made, the victim said she returned to her car to wait. She said she saw Rodriguez circle the parking lot before pulling up along side her car once more. He told her to come get her phone, he also told her, “You’re going to find out”, a threat he had used against her before.

The victim told the officer she didn’t feel safe returning to her cousin’s apartment because she was worried Rodriguez would be waiting for her and would hurt her.

The officer then requested an emergency protective order on the victim’s behalf. Rodriguez was arrested on March 16, he has since been released from jail.