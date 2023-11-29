MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has arrested three people in connection with an armed robbery that occurred early Wednesday morning. 19-year-old Ivan Riojas, 19-year-old Leonel Maltos, and 22-year-old Precious Perez have been charged with Aggravated Robbery. Rojas and Maltos have also been charged with Evading Arrest.

Ivan Riojas Leonel Maltos Precious Perez

According to a news release, around 1:16 a.m. on November 28, officers responded to 4310 Neely Avenue to investigate a robbery. MPD said Rojas and Maltos entered the convenience store and forced the cashier to open the register at gunpoint. The pair then allegedly stole cash from the register and left the scene in a gold Jeep Compass.

Investigators said Perez participated in the robbery by driving the Jeep and taking a share of the stolen money.

All three remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Wednesday morning on an unknown bond.