MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department said it has recently received questions and complaints about door-to-door solicitors in the area and the Department wants the community to know that there are certain requirements solicitors must meet before hitting the pavement.

MPD said all door-to-door solicitors are required to obtain a permit through the City and part of the permitting process includes a background check and an agreement that certain guidelines must be followed. Once a permit is approved, the applicant will be issued a photo badge like the one pictured below. MPD said this badge must be worn and displayed in plain sight while working in the neighborhoods.

Additionally, solicitors are limited to specific times they are allowed to knock on doors:

November 1- April 1, 10:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

April 2-October 31, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

When should you contact the Midland Police Department non-emergency number, 432-685-7108 to report a suspicious person/solicitor?

If you notice one or more solicitors working in your neighborhood outside of approved hours

If someone tries to enter your home forcibly or without your permission

They are not wearing or refuse to show the photo badge issued by the City of Midland

Also remember, you do not have to answer the door, especially after dark.