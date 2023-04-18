MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Five people have been turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for what Midland PD called “suspicious activity”.

According to MPD, around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to 601 E Florida Avenue to investigate a suspicious person. Investigators said at the scene, they found two men sitting in a car while two more men walked the perimeter of the Community National Bank building. Inside the bank, investigators also found a woman who appeared to be with the four men found outside.

All five suspects were detained at the scene for questioning and were subsequently turned over to the FBI for further investigation.