ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Meals on Wheels of Odessa recently announced a partnership with HEB to provide sauces to every client of MOWO.

“As I was looking over the menus of our lunch delivery, it struck me that on days where we serve hamburgers or hot dogs, our clients might not have access to basic condiments,” said Craig Stoker, Executive Director for Meals on Wheels of Odessa. “I immediately thought of HEB as someone who would have an interest in the ‘Sauces for Seniors’ project. What started as an idea to provide ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise, turned into this amazing gift for our clients from the great folks at HEB.”

HEB will be donating 500 bottles each of ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, barbeque sauce, honey, pancake syrup, and salt and pepper shakers. The gift will be delivered to each Meals on Wheels Odessa client, with HEB also donating time to help volunteers deliver all the sauces.

“HEB is proud to support Meals on Wheels of Odessa and its Sauce for Seniors event because we believe in their work to ensure that no senior is left hungry,” said Danny Flores, Senior Manager of Public Affairs. “Hunger relief has always been an important part of what we do here at HEB, and we hope the delivery of these condiments gives seniors a little extra to enjoy their daily meals.”

The public is invited to join Meals on Wheels Odessa celebrate ‘Sauces for Seniors’ at the MOWO location on Wednesday, January 17th at 10am. Meals on Wheels Odessa is located at 1314 E. 5th Street.