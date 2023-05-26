Endless Horizons record store moving from iconic building

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One iconic building in Odessa will be vacant in just five months and it is proving to be an emotional goodbye. Endless Horizons Discounts record store is officially moving it’s location after almost 50 years.

ABC Big 2’s sat down with the owner, Sam Logan, about the sad, but exciting move.

“After 48 years, just moving on to the next chapter of the store,” said Logan with a smile.

Since 1975, the well-known records store, Endless Horizons, has opened their doors to the Odessa community.

But now, their colorful building off University Boulevard and Andrews Highway, will be no more in the next few months.

“Going to open up in another location here, hopefully we’ll have it figured out by mid-summer, that’s kind of our goal. But we’re going to try and keep in the same area of town.”

The 48-years of a family owned business isn’t leaving Odessa completely, but it feels like a major change.

“It’s been an emotional time for sure, you know this building, has been a part of my life, ever since I was born, you know, and it’s been a part of our family for 48 years so, you know it’s definitely emotional, we’re just kind of soaking it all in, enjoying everyday and reminiscing on old memories and creating new ones.”

There’s no specific new location as of yet, as the owners are still looking. But a business that has been passed down through generations, will stay in the family.

“My dad put his heart and soul into this place, along with everybody else that’s ever worked here, so you know, keeping this place going, not just for me, but for this area, I feel like places like this are needed,” said Logan.

While they’re of course looking to stay in business, the new location will change a lot, but the Community of Odessa has shown tremendous support.

“I totally get, you know, I mean, there’s so many people that have made memories in this building. There are people that have met their loved ones in this building, there are people that have memories from their childhood here, and they bring their children and their grandchildren in here. Places like this, I always say, ‘ we are curators of memories!'”

Sam and other employees hope that support from locals continues.

“For the next five months, come on by, keep supporting us and we got a lot planned throughout the summer to celebrate the history of this place and we’re gonna keep every body updated on the future.”

You can keep up to date with the business on their Facebook.