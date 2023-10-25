MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance acknowledged the headaches travelers on Interstate 20 have been experiencing recently, caused by the three overpass projects currently underway at CR 1250, Midkiff, and Cottonflat Roads.

While estimated dates can always change, the Cottonflat overpass is expected to be complete in April of 2024, CR 1250 is expected to be completed in December of this year, while the normal traffic pattern at the Midkiff overpass is expected to resume during June of 2024.

MOTRAN notes that while the interchange will not be completely finished in June 2024, the general traffic pattern and access should be restored by then.