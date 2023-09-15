MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating an early morning crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:17 a.m. on September 15 near the intersection of Wadley Avenue and Highsky Drive. Investigators said a 2007 Dodge truck was heading west in the 4000 block of Wadley Avenue in the inside lane with a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle following behind. Officers said the driver of the motorcycle failed to control speed and collided with the rear of the truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.