MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Midland man is being remembered tonight, after a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.

The Midland Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of fm 1788 and younger road around 8 o’clock in the morning wednesday for a motorcycle crash.

Officers said 32-year-old Travis Collins, was riding his bike in the intersection when he hit a dodge truck and died at the scene, from his injuries.

Close friends of the victim can’t believe this has happened and just hope that he is in a better place.

“He was all around just a good person that tried to help everybody he could,” said close friend and neighbor James Carlton.

James said Collins will be missed by everyone who came into his life.

“We’re really going to miss him. He was good with kids, just wish it wouldn’t have been him,” added James.

Halie Carlton is James’ wife and said they were some of Collins’ closest friends before his passing.

They have a young daughter who said Collins treated her like his own.

“Oh, my daughter loves him. Oh, my god. So he took my daughter in as if it was his own child because he doesn’t have any,” said an emotional Haile.

The Carlton family nicknamed Collins ‘spark plug’ and now adopted a dog and have named him after their beloved friend.

“We miss you and we wish we could have stopped what happened. Or we could’ve called you 2 minutes before just to make you turn back around,” cried Halie.

The friends have since started a PayPal account to raise money to help the family through this tragic time.