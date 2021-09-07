Motorcyclist killed in single vehicle crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a motorcyclist killed in a single vehicle crash last week.

According to DPS, Randy L. O’Neal, 59, of Odessa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 3:25 p.m. on September 4, DPS was responded to the crash on U.S. 385 and State Highway 158, two miles west of Gardendale. Investigators at the scene say a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by O’Neal was traveling east on the entrance ramp of SH 158 from U.S. 385. Troopers say the driver was traveling at an “unsafe speed” and left the roadway and rolled. According to a crash report, O’Neal was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.