MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department says that one person is dead after a car crashed into a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, 32-year-old Travis Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say that the crash took place around 7:47 am this morning, on FM 1788 and Younger Rd. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a red Dodge 1500 and a blue 2020 Kawasaki Motorcycle.

According to the MPD Traffic Division, Collins was headed north in the 3200 block of FM 1788 when the traffic light for northbound traffic turned red. Further investigation revealed that Collins then moved onto the right shoulder and continued to travel northbound, entering the intersection.

Officers say that Collins traveled through the intersection, and the Dodge truck made a protected left turn from FM 1788 onto Younger Rd causing the two vehicles to collide.