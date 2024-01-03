ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person injured earlier this week.

According to OPD, around 2:11 a.m. on January 1, OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the area of JBS Parkway and Oakwood to investigate a motorcycle crash. Investigators said that 40-year-old Brent Bull was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling south in the 1400 block of JBS when he crashed into a silver Jeep Wrangler. OPD said the crash happened when Bull failed to control his speed and lost control.

Bull was taken to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but no other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.