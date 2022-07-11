MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man killed in a weekend crash has been identified by Texas Department of Public Safety. 41-year-old Travis John Griffin died at the scene.

According to a crash report, around 11:30 p.m. on July 9, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH 158 at SCR 1110, about 14 miles east of Midland. Investigators said Griffin, who was driving a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle, failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming truck that was heading west on SH 158. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of a 2018 Ford F-250 was not injured.