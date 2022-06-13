MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Department of Public Safety says that 23-year-old Andrew Wade Hendriex is dead after losing control of his motorcycle.

The crash report released by Texas DPS revealed that the accident took place on June 8th at around 11:47 pm on FM 1208 at mile marker 312.

Troopers say that Hendriex was heading northbound on FM 1208 at mile marker 312 in Martin County when he lost control of the motorcycle on the curved roadway, coming off the motorcycle and hitting a pole.

Hendriex was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.