MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested later last month after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and crash his motorcycle as a result. 22-year-old Gustavo Suchil Jr. has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Violation of Probation, Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, and two counts of Assault of a Public Servant.

According to court documents, on August 31, officers with the Midland Police Department were on patrol in the 4400 block of N Big Spring Street when they came across Suchil and his bike in the middle of the road. Officers stated Suchil was sitting on the seat trying to lift the bike up off the ground.

The officers asked Suchil if he had crashed, but he denied that and stated he had dropped his hat and was trying to pick it up when the bike fell over. Investigators stated Suchil had an injured elbow and they saw clear damage to the right side of the motorcycle, leading them to believe he had, in fact, crashed.

As the officers drew closer to Suchil, they stated he smelled strongly of alcohol and had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. They asked Suchil to perform a series of field sobriety testes, many of which he could not successfully complete. Suchil reportedly admitted to having one beer at a bar earlier in the evening- he refused to consent to a blood alcohol test.

When investigators told Suchil he was under arrest, he ran. After a brief chase, both officers tried to put Suchil in handcuffs, but he resisted and both officers were injured by Suchil amid the struggle.

Eventually, Suchil was cuffed and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where the officers later learned he had an outstanding felony warrant for drug possession. Suchil was later released from jail on an unknown bond.