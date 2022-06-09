MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A San Antonio man was killed in a hit and run crash that happened Monday afternoon .8 miles west of Tarzan. Texas Department of Public Safety identified the motorcyclist as 59-year-old Anthony Paul Golibart and the driver of the vehicle as 28-year-old Christopher Carman of Odessa.

According to a DPS crash report, on June 6th at around 1:10 pm on SH 176 at CR 2601, a Freightliner truck tractor with a trailer turned north on County Road 2601 and ran into the motorcycle from behind and 59-year-old Anthony Paul Golibart succumbed to his injuries and died.

Further investigation revealed that the driver of the truck tractor with a trailer did not stop to render aid, instead, he fled the scene. Troopers identified the driver of the vehicle as 28-year-old Christopher Carman of Odessa.

Carman was arrested and booked into the Martin County Jail for Felony Accident Involving a Personal Injury or Death.