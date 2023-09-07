ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, September 3rd at about 11:23pm, Odessa Police Department responded to the intersection of 42nd Street and Dawn, referencing a major crash involving a motorcycle.

Further investigation revealed a Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by James Foreman, 22, was travelling east on 42 St. while a black Nissan Skyline, operated by John Williams, 54, was travelling west on 42 St., attempting to turn left onto Dawn, when both vehicles collided in the intersection.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.