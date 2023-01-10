ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A witness to a deadly shooting last weekend that left one teen dead said the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, the witness said he and several other teens went to 17-year-old Omar Matther Gutierrez’s home in the 10000 block of Cielo Alto around 8:45 p.m. on January 6. At the home, the witness said Gutierrez approached the vehicle he was driving and stuck a pistol in the window and told him to hand over his belongings. The teen said he started to give Gutierrez his watch, but instead drove away.

The witness said Gutierrez then allegedly opened fire; the 15-year-old victim, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was struck by three bullets. The witness and victim were later found with the help of the Odessa Police Department sitting in a Ford Escape in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on West County Road. The injured teen was taken to Medical Center hospital by emergency responders and later died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

ECSO said during the investigation, Gutierrez visited the Sheriff’s Officer where he confessed to shooting the teen. Because the shooting occurred during the alleged commission of a robbery, Gutierrez has been charged with one count of Capital Murder, as well as one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon on a combined bond of $600,000.