MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Three West Texas mothers have teamed up for a pediatric cancer toy drive to help families in need during the holiday season at local hospitals.

One of the mothers, Rachel Ringenbach, said she knows how important the holidays are for children battling cancer, and what it’s like spending the season in the hospital.

“For me I know how much kids in the hospital deserve it. They deserve something that makes them happy, especially cancer kids, they go through a lot,” Ringenbach said. “They go through more than most adults do. And they deserve everything in the world…to be able to bring them a little bit of happiness, even if it’s just for a little bit.”

Another mother who helped organize the toy drive, Amy Hearne, said she knows firsthand how much these toy drives can make a positive impact.

“We spent a lot of time in the hospital,” Hearne said. “My daughter battled for about four and half years. We also saw a lot of families in the hospital that didn’t have the financial means so being stuck in the hospital during the holidays and your child doesn’t even have toy to open up. It’s something that hopefully we can help some of those families that don’t have the opportunities to be able to provide their kids with toys.”

Aislinn Smith Hartley Hearne Jacob Ringenbach

Chloe Smith, the organizer of the toy drive, gave a statement about what this means to her:

“This pediatric cancer toy drive is so very dear to my heart. This is our third year and the kids that we reach keeps growing because of all the love from people in our community! After my daughter fought Neuroblastoma from age 1 to 4, it is my mission to make sure all parents and kids going through this nightmare have the love, support and resources they need to help lessen the burden and bring a smile to their kids during Christmas and every other moment in between! I’ve been so very blessed beyond measure that my sweet Aislinn Jade can be a ray of hope for all!”

The toy drive is happening on Saturday, October 29 at the Tailgate in Midland from 11 AM to 5 PM.

You can also shop this Amazon Wishlist to help make Christmas miracles come true for so many children in need. Or, you can also donate financially to the Hart of Gold Foundation.