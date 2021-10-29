Haunted in the Basin: OHS auditorium haunted by the ghost of Betty Williams

Haunted in the Basin: OHS haunted by the ghost of Betty Williams

It’s one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Basin: The ghost of Betty Williams at Odessa High School.

She was an OHS theater student who was murdered in the 1960s. Her boyfriend admitted to shooting and killing her, but he told police she begged him to do it. He was later found not guilty.

It’s said that her ghost now roams the OHS auditorium.

“I have no explanation for it whatsoever,” says 2008 OHS theater grad Thomas Demorrow, who says he’s encountered Betty first-hand.

He recalled a time when he had just finished a performance at the theater.

“I was going upstairs to turn off the system, basically our lights and sound, and came back down. My mother noticed a purple lipstick mark on my arm. My first thought was, did someone kiss me on my arm? I don’t remember it.”

Demorrow says his peers thought it was Betty approving the performance.

“The were like, look Betty liked the show enough to give you a kiss. I didn’t think it was that funny personally. It still rattles me to this day.”

Demorrow says encounters like this have been common for years. The story is so well-known there was even a book written about it. Washed in the Blood, by Shelton L. Williams details Betty’s death at greater length.

Another person who’s encountered Betty is OHS theater grad Maija Johnson.

“One night a cast of ten us were on stage working and there was someone in the balcony, says Johnson. “Clearly a figure in the balcony.”

She says there have been a handful of times where she either felt or saw Betty, and she says you can even see Betty for yourself if you want to. Apparently there’s a way many say to summon her if you pull up outside the OHS auditorium.

“There’s a stop sign right there at Golder,” says Johnson. “You park at the stop sign, run up to the steps, and you leave her a treat. You go back to your car, flash the lights three times and then you’ll see her in the window. And we did.”

So is Betty an evil ghost? People I talked to say no, she’;s rather peaceful because the theater gives her comfort after living a distraught life.

Some former OHS students would even honor her as if she was one of their own.

“It’s sort of a respect we gave to her,” says Johnson. “We gave her a spot in the dressing room, we didn’t mess with that spot. We’d honor Betty like she was a cast member, always.”

For more on Betty, check out the video above.