BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Aerial spraying for mosquitos will take place in the late evening on Tuesday, June 20th, weather permitting, according to a release by the City of Big Spring.

The city administration would like to reassure the public that the procedure and product has been approved by FEMA, the Texas Emergency Management Agency, the Enviornmental Protection Agency, as well as the Centers for Disease Control.

Aerial spraying is particularly effective to reach hillside and rural areas in Big Spring, which truck-mounted sprayers cannot reach.

Vector Disease Control International will be the company spraying. Specializing in aerial application, the company has been in business since 1992 and now have more than 40 offices across the United States, according to the release.

The product being used will be Perm-X UL 31-66, you can find more information about this product here.

These products are being applied in strict accordance with label instructions as set forth and approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. The company is fully licensed and certified by Federal monitoring agencies. For more information about the company, please visit their website.

Is aerial spraying safe for asthma?

When done correctly, aerial spraying does not cause asthma attacks

When applied according to label instructions, EPA-registered insecticides do not pose a risk to human health or the environment

If people prefer to stay inside when spraying takes place they can, but it is not necessary

The actual time of spraying will be determined by where Big Spring fits in the line-up of cities, according to the release.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the office of Todd Darden, City Manager, at 432-264-2401.