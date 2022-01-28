MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The girls in green are learning more than just how to sell cookies. Amy Alvarado, Fund Development and Retail Manager of the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest shared the message and mission of what Girl Scouts represent.

Alvarado says that Girl Scouts has many long-term benefits.

“Our programming helps our girls to build a strong sense of self, positive values, challenge seeking, healthy relationships, and problem-solving in our communities.”

At the moment, the Girl Scout troops here locally have teamed up with United Way so that girls can join free of charge. The partnership allows girls to receive one free year of membership into the Girl Scouts of Desert Southwest.

Alvarado encourages girls from kindergarten through 12th grade to join Girl Scouts for life-changing opportunities.

“We get a lot of younger girls that when they first come in they’re a little shy and a little setback but once they get involved with the girls and start making friends with them we see that they blossom and they’re outspoken,” says Alvarado

The pandemic didn’t affect the girls in the green vests too much, Alvarado says that as Girl Scouts the girls adapted to virtual troop meetings and meeting in person with masks on for the safety of the girls.

Last weekend, Girl Scouts had a cookie drop and Alvarado says they have a new cookie called adventureful(brownie style cookie) but their most sold cookies are thin mints and samoas. In the Permian Basin area, 17 troops drove through a warehouse location last Saturday to pick up cookie orders ahead of the start of cookie season.

Alvarado says that the organization is in need of volunteers and encourages the community to get involved with an organization focused on impacting future female leaders.

Cookie booths will be set up from Jan. 31st through mid-March at your local Walmart, HEB, or anywhere Girl Scout cookies are sold.