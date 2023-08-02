ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Education Foundation of Odessa has announced that it is awarding $72,700.24 to Ector County ISD teachers for the upcoming school year through its grant program.

“Teacher grants are at the heart of the Education Foundation. These grants have been instrumental in funding the seedling of our Bookworms Program that touches every Pre-K through 1 st grade student in the district, bringing innovation to the classroom and encouraging great teachers to go that extra mile.” Says Education Foundation Board President, Lisa Wyman. “At the Foundation, we understand education is the greatest gift we have to offer to our children and teacher grants extend the work done in the classroom. We thank the ECISD who serve our children well, but also the community members who support the Foundation. With your support we can continue the work outlined in our mission … To create opportunities for education in Ector County ISD.”

The Grants Committee approved the funding of 12 Elementary classroom requests, totaling $32,016.27, and 13 Secondary classroom requests, totaling $40,683.97.

Education Foundation Board Member and Grants Committee Chair, Tiny Garza, added, “I am very pleased with the work the committee completed and that we are able to support our teachers and students in ECISD.”

According to a release from the Education Foundation of Odessa, the foundation has awarded more than $2.8 million to help fund innovative and creative projects in the classroom for ECISD students. In addition, the Foundation says it continues to provide monetary support to ECISD through support of special programs and incentives that result in student success.

A committee of Foundation board members reviews each grant and comes to a consensus on which projects to fund. Grants are evaluated on their innovation, creativity, student need being addressed, sustainability, and content.

More information and a list of grant recipients can be found on the ECISD website.