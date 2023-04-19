ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- United Supermarkets and Market Street, as part of The United Family, donated 4,960 pounds of apples to the West Texas Food Bank through the “Take a Bite Out of Hunger” program.

This is as part of a larger donation of 50,000 pounds of apples across Texas and New Mexico.

“The United Family feels very blessed to be in the position to be making these donations for the thirteenth year in a row,” said Joseph Bunting, produce business director for The United Family. “We know just how important donations of fresh produce can be for food banks and their clients. We are so thankful for this partnership with FirstFruits and the hard work of our team members across Texas and New Mexico.”

More than half a million pounds of apples fed more than 167,000 families donated by the United Family in the first 12 years of the “Take a Bite Out of Hunger” program.

Libby Campbell, CEO of West Texas Food Bank says “The end of school is fast approaching, and we know there will be more children in need, so having resources like fresh apples, gives kids a nutritious snack during the summer. We want to thank not only United but our community for stepping up to help feed our neighbors in need.“